TOWN OF RUTLAND (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to a home in the Town of Rutland Wednesday night.

The fire started around 6:45 p.m. at the home in the 500 block of Danks Road.

The people who live there were able to get out safely.

Authorities say the fire appears to be accidental.