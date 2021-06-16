Fire Chief: No toxins made it to water system, waterways

ROCKTON, Ill. (WKOW) - Authorities in Rockton, Illinois, say efforts made this week following the devastating fire at Chemtool prevented toxins from spilling into the local water system and waterways.

Rockton Fire Protection District Chief Kirk Wilson said work by the EPA and a company brought in to assist made it possible to prevent a significant environmental issue.

"The hazardous materials are contained at this point," Wilson said. "At this point in time, there has not been any release of any toxins into our waterways or into the water system in the village of Rockton."

The evacuation order for up to a one mile radius remains in effect.

“Please be patient," Wilson said. "Be vigilant. We are doing everything we can to get you back into your homes.”

Wilson said the fire suppression efforts are ongoing.

"This is going to be a long process of getting deep inside of this building, moving materials around so crews can do proper containment and extinguishment," Wilson said. "Please be patient with us."

Wilson said several agencies from the local, state and federal government working together at the scene. He warned that residents will still see smoke coming from the area.

"During the nighttime hours you may see flare-ups as building materials are moved," Wilson said. "Don’t be alarmed. The fire is contained."

Another press conference is scheduled for noon on Wednesday.