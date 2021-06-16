German platoon ordered from Lithuania amid misconduct probe

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has ordered a military platoon stationed in Lithuania as part of a NATO mission to return home amid allegations of serious misconduct. The Defense Ministry says the allegations include sexual harassment, insults with possible racist or antisemitic connotations, and “extremist behavior.” A ministry spokesperson said Wednesday that about 30 soldiers are being repatriated and the main suspects face possible immediate dismissal. She says the investigation also uncovered that 569 rounds of ammunition were missing. German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has vowed to act firmly against extremism in the military. Last year, she disbanded a company of special forces, saying a culture of right-wing extremism had been allowed to develop behind a “wall of secrecy.”