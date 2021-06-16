Giuliani gets first shot at excluding materials from raids

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani and his lawyers will get to designate which materials seized from him will be reviewed by a court-appointed expert reviewer to determine what should never be seen by federal prosecutors. Barbara Jones was appointed as an expert reviewer or “special master” in the case. She said in her first report to a federal judge Wednesday that she will review “potentially privileged documents” chosen by lawyers for Giuliani. The materials were seized in the late-April raids on ex-President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney. Investigators are probing Giuliani’s interactions with Ukrainian figures to see if he violated a law governing lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities.