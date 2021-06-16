Groups to Canada: Prosecute alleged Guatemalan war criminal

MONTREAL (AP) — Activist groups are urging Canada to prosecute a man they say was involved in the massacre of more than 200 people in Guatemala in 1982. The Canadian government already has been attempting to strip former Guatemalan soldier Jorge Vinicio Sosa Orantes of Canadian citizenship since 2017 on the grounds that he lied about taking part in the massacre when he applied for citizenship. Sosa Orantes has denied being in the village of Las Dos Erres when the killings took place. Lawyers Without Borders Canada and the Canadian Partnership for International Justice said Wednesday that Canada shouldn’t become a retirement destination for alleged war criminals