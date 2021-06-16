Harden available, Irving out for Nets as they try to advance

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets will continue to play without Kyrie Irving and don’t know exactly what they can expect from James Harden as the star players deal with injuries. None of that might make any difference if Kevin Durant keeps performing the way he has thus far in Brooklyn’s second-round playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks. Durant delivered a performance for the ages as Brooklyn rallied from a 17-point deficit in a 114-108 Game 5 victory Tuesday at Brooklyn. Nets coach Steve Nash says Harden is available but Irving won’t play in Game 6 Thursday in Milwaukee.