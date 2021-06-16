Skip to Content

Hours after 4 killed in Chicago, 5 more hurt in shooting

10:06 am National news from the Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say five people standing outside on Chicago’s West Side were shot in a violent end to a day that began with a mass shooting on the city’s South Side that left four people dead. Police say four men and one woman were shot about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday near Garfield Park, possibly “by multiple offenders.” The shooting came about 16 hours after three women and a man were fatally shot and four other people suffered gunshot wounds inside a house on the South Side. Police have not made any arrests in either shooting. Those and other shootings added to a growing roster of people who have been shot in the city and around the United States, where there’s concern about gun violence heading into the summer.

Associated Press

