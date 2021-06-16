House poised to repeal 2002 Iraq War authorization

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-led House, with the backing of President Joe Biden, is expected to approve legislation to repeal the 2002 authorization for use of military force in Iraq. A vote Thursday would come one day after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he intends to bring repeal legislation to the Senate floor this year. The growing momentum behind the repeal measure follows years of debate over whether Congress has ceded too much of its war-making authority to the White House. The White House says no ongoing military activities are reliant upon the 2002 authorization.