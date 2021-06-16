Hungary: Demonstrators gather anew to protest anti-LGBT law

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Several hundred demonstrators have gathered anew in Hungary’s capital against a newly adopted law that human rights groups say stigmatizes LGBT people and limits their rights. Wednesday’s demonstration was the second in three days against the law, which is ostensibly aimed at fighting pedophilia, but included amendments that prohibit the display or promotion of homosexuality or gender reassignment to minors. Demonstrators gathered handwritten and printed messages into a box addressed to Hungary’s president in an effort to dissuade him from ratifying the law. Human rights groups have blasted the legislation, arguing it conflates homosexuality with pedophilia in an attempt to stigmatize sexual minorities.