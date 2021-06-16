Improper disposal of smoking materials leads to Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Fire Department says improper disposal of smoking materials led to a house fire Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to 724 Williams Street around 6:30 p.m.

Everyone was out of the house by the time crews arrived. Firefighters noticed fire coming from the back of the home. Authorities say the fire went up the vinyl siding and into the attic.

Two people who live in the home had to spend the night elsewhere.

Damage is estimated at $65,000.