India says Twitter knowingly not complying with local laws

NEW DELHI (AP) — The standoff between the Indian government and Twitter has escalated after the country’s technology minister accused the social media giant of deliberately not complying with local laws. Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on said Twitter has chosen “the path of deliberate defiance” when it comes to following new internet regulations. Twitter said it was making every effort to comply. The new rules require internet platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to erase content that authorities deem unlawful and to help with police investigations, including identifying the originators of “mischievous information.” Digital activists have said the new regulations could curtail online speech and privacy in India.