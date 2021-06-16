Israeli troops kill Palestinian attack suspect in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military has shot and killed a Palestinian woman who it said tried to ram her car into a group of soldiers guarding a West Bank construction site. In a statement, the army said soldiers opened fire at the woman after she exited the car and pulled out a knife. Wednesday’s statement did not say how close the woman was to the soldiers, and the army did not release any photos or video. In recent years, Israel has seen a series of shootings, stabbings and car ramming attacks against Israeli soldiers and settlers in the West Bank. Most have been carried out by Palestinians with no apparent links to militant groups. Rights groups say troops often use excessive force.