Janesville police take three teens into custody on charges of vehicle theft

JANESVILLE (WKOW) - Janesville police say three teenagers are accused of stealing a car and resisting an officer.

According to authorities, someone called police to report a suspicious car near the 100 block of Linn Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They said the person was able to get the vehicle's license plate information to police, who then determined it was stolen from Sun Prairie.

When officers got to the scene, the occupants had abandoned the stolen car and were running away. Local residents were able to give police updated locations of the alleged suspects as they came into the area.

Three of them were located in the area of Racine and Park Streets.

Right now, the alleged driver of the stolen vehicle is still on the run.

The 17 and 16-year-olds from Janesville and the 17-year-old from Madison are facing charges of resisting an officer and being a passenger in a stolen vehicle.