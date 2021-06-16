Late environmental advocate honored at Madison dedication

MADISON (WKOW) - The City of Madison is dedicating a new rain garden to a man whose passion was preserving the community.

A ceremony was held at the rain garden on the southwest bike path. Roger Bannerman, who passed away last year, was honored for his work to improve urban storm water quality.

“Roger was instrumental in advocating for the Adams Street Rain Garden pilot project in 2005, here in the city, which eventually became the current rain garden initiative that we have today,” City of Madison engineering spokesperson Hannah Mohelnitzky said.

Bannerman retired from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in 2012 after 40 years of state service.