LGBTQ+ Caucus unveils equality agenda

MADISON (WKOW) - Members of the legislature's LGBTQ+ Caucus unveiled their equality agenda during a press conference Wednesday.

Check out more Wisconsin news here.

Among their proposals, they want to change statutory language to include non-binary language, establish equality task forces and ban so-called "gay conversion therapy." Multiple medical societies call the practice life-threatening to patients.

Senator Tim Carpenter, who is openly gay, stressed the importance of standing up for young people.

“I don't want them to go through the same things that I and other people of my generation had to go through,” Carpenter said.

The agenda also includes resolutions honoring Pride Month, the Stonewall uprising, and the Trans Day of Visibility and Remembrance.