Local gymnasts raise money for Special Olympics during pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) - Local gymnasts had to be flexible in order to compete during the pandemic.

Gymnasts and trampoline teams at Gymfinity in Fitchburg had to stick to their home gym, meaning they went against each other.

But they turned this into a fundraiser to raise money for charities of their choosing.

One gymnast, Abby Shaffer, says her team decided to give money to the Special Olympics since her uncle was a long-time participant.

“My Uncle Joe. He participated in Special Olympics for 35 plus years and others,” Shaffer said. “That was kind of cool to support something that he loved to do and I do for a long time.”

About 98 gymnasts took part in the competition.