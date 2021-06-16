Madison restaurant fire extinguished before spreading

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison firefighters responded quickly to a fire at two restaurants early Wednesday morning.

The Madison Fire Department said crews were called to the Qdoba on University Avenue at about 1:30 a.m.

A 911 caller said the restaurant was full of smoke and saw flames inside the building.

Wings Over Madison, attached to Qdoba, evacuated when they saw what was going on.

Firefighters arrived and forced entry into the business. They made sure no one was inside and put out the fire.

The investigating into what started the fire is still underway.