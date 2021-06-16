Madison School & Community Recreation brings back mobile program

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is bringing back its 'Mobile Meet Up' program for the summer.

MSCR teamed up with FIT2GO and Art Cart to encourage kids to get outside, and get their creative juices flowing.

Nine-year-old Dreden Steels and 10-year-old Noah Ellis are regulars at the events and they said they're having a lot of fun.

"We've been doing the block building. We really like to like build things and make all of the obstacle challenges," said Steels.

FIT2GO brings fun games like scavenger hunts, tug of war, obstacle courses, and more to the Madison community through its mobile van. While Art Cart is a traveling program that provides take home art kits and they are available based on first-come, first served basis.

FIT2GO takes place Monday through Friday until August 20th and Art Cart through August 18th.

For more information and a full schedule visit www.mscr.org.