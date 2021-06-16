Mahle fans 12, Reds silence Brewers’ bats again in 2-1 win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Mahle tied his career high with 12 strikeouts, Tucker Barnhart drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the seventh inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 to finish a three-game sweep. Cincinnati has won six straight and 11 of 13. The Brewers dropped three straight for the first time in nearly a month and were swept for the third time this season. Milwaukee totaled nine hits and four runs in the series against the Reds. Mahle allowed three hits and a pair of walks over six innings. Lucas Sims got the last four outs for his seventh save.