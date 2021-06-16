Man charged after reporter hounded at anti-lockdown protest

LONDON (AP) — Police have charged a 57-year-old man with abusive behavior after a journalist was harassed and chased by anti-lockdown protesters in London. Martin Hockridge was arrested after footage shared on social media showed demonstrators shouting abuse in the face of BBC reporter Nicholas Watt, The Metropolitan Police force said Wednesday that Hockridge was accused of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behavior with the intention to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Police officers at Monday’s protest did not step in to stop Watt from being hounded and chased from the protest. The force also said it would be “reviewing our actions with a view to improving the policing of events.”