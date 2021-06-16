Man who drove at Minneapolis protesters charged with murder

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A St. Paul man has been charged with intentional second-degree murder for allegedly driving into a group of protesters in Minneapolis. Prosecutors say 35-year-old Nicholas Kraus was drunk Sunday night when he tried to “jump” a car being used as a barricade by protesters in the city’s Uptown neighborhood. A 31-year-old woman was killed. There’s nothing in the criminal complaint to suggest Kraus’ actions were motivated by political views or anger at protesters. It’s not clear if Kraus has an attorney who can comment. The demonstrators were protesting the June 3 killing of a Black man by federal task force members during an arrest on a weapons violation.