MIlwaukee teen in stolen vehicle dies after causing crash

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old boy who continued to flee Milwaukee police in a stolen vehicle after they called off a pursuit died in a crash that left five other teens with serious injuries. Police say officers attempted to stop the vehicle shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, when the driver took off and eventually crossed into oncoming traffic. Officers halted the pursuit but the car continued and hit another vehicle head-on at 50 to 60 mph. The driver of the fleeing vehicle was pronounced dead at a hospital. All six of the teens are from Milwaukee.