N Korea’s Kim looks much thinner, causing health speculation

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The last time Kim Jong Un faced rumors about his health, it was because the North Korean leader walked with a cane, missed an important state anniversary or panted for breath. Now, the 37-year-old faces fresh speculation about his health because he looks noticeably thinner in state media images. Kim’s health is a matter of intense global interest because he hasn’t publicly anointed a successor to control his country’s advancing nuclear program targeting the United States, if he is incapacitated. Some observers say Kim, who has weighted 308 pounds, likely has gone on a diet to improve health and may have lost about 22-44 pounds. Others say his chronic health problems might have worsened. Experts said his weight could increase the possibility of cardiovascular diseases.