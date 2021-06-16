New program encourages kids to come back to the library

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Public Library has launched its new "We Read" program.

It encourages kids and families to come to the library and pick out books to read again now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted.

On select weekends through the summer, youth service librarians will host "Serendipity Saturdays." From noon to 2 p.m. participants can make a craft or take part in an activity like planting seeds, making a recycled robot, acts of kindness and more.

The first one happened June 12.

"They got library cards. They decorated their 'We Read' bags with their names, and we took a lot of photos," said Tana Elias, the digital service and marketing manager for Madison Public Library. "[It's] just encouraging kids to interact with the library again."

There are "We Read" displays at all nine libraries where you can collect bags, stickers and other themed items.

The next "Serendipity Saturday" is June 26. Click here for a full list of times and locations.