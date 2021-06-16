One killed, three injured in Dodge County crash

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) - Authorities say a woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Highway 33, near North Grove Road, at approximately 12:52 p.m. It was located in the Township of Oak Grove.

For more of our local news coverage, click here.

According to a press release, a Buick Sedan was travelling west on HWY 33 when a Ford truck heading east crossed the center line and struck the Buick.

The driver of the Buick, a 50-year-old woman from Lake Mills, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 12-year-old passenger in the Buick was seriously injured and was taken to American Family Children's Hospital by air.

The 47-year-old driver of the Ford (from Horicon) was also seriously injured and was taken to Aurora Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc by air also. His passenger, a 44-year-old person also of Horicon, was taken to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam with minor injuries.

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

Horicon EMS and Fire, Juneau EMS and Fire, Hustisford Fire, Beaver Dam Paramedics, LifeNet Air Methods, Flight for Life, DCERT, Horicon PD, and the Sheriff’s Office Chaplain assisted at the scene.