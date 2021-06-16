Police: 1 killed, 5 wounded in Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say one person has been shot and killed and five others wounded after gunmen opened fire on a block with rowhouses. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers responded to reports of gunshots after 2 p.m. Wednesday in the western Baltimore neighborhood. He added that the five wounded ranged from serious to critical condition. Police found two people shot while four others arrived at hospitals in private vehicles. The violence continues a spate of shootings since late last week in such cities as Chicago, Austin, Texas and Savannah, Georgia. The attacks have stoked concerns that a spike in gun violence could continue into the summer as coronavirus restrictions are eased.