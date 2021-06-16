Republicans pass bills on transgender sports, vaccine passports; Evers likely to veto

MADISON (WKOW) -- On largely party-line votes Wednesday, Assembly Republicans passed bills banning trans girls from playing on girls sports teams and banning businesses from asking anyone for proof of vaccination.

The bills are almost certain to be vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers, who has previously said he has issues with bills hurting transgender youth and that it was "reasonable" for businesses for ask workers or customers for proof they've gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

Prior to Wednesday's session, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said he believed private and public entities requiring vaccination were only making people more hesitant to get inoculated.

"I think part of that hesitancy is because they don't understand why things are being mandated as opposed to the free choice that they have," Vos said. "I actually think passing Rep. August's bill will help increase the number of people who are getting mandated."

Democrats accused GOP leaders of pushing "anti-science" measures and playing to the most conservative parts of their base at the expense of public health.

"Our job in the legislature isn't to tell businesses how to best protect their employees," said Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh). "To tell health care providers how to keep their employees, their patients, and their customers safe."

The bill cleared the Assembly 60-37 with Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez (D-Milwaukee) joining Republicans on the vote.

Transgender Sports Ban

Republicans also passed bills, on entirely party-line votes, that would ban trans girls from playing on girls sports teams at the K-12 and college levels.

Lead author Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc) pointed to studies that found trans women maintained an athletic edge in at least some areas even after undergoing hormone therapy.

The WIAA rulebook currently says male-to-female athletes must prove they've undergone testosterone suppression therapy for at least 12 months before they can be eligible for competition in girls sports.

The British Journal of Sports Medicine found after two years of testosterone suppression, trans woman lost advantages in push-ups and pull-ups but were able to still run faster.

It's a controversial area as there is conflicting research on the extent to which hormone therapy removes genetic advantages for male-born athletes competing against females.

Democrats argued the bills were especially cruel as they added another layer of exclusion on young people who already struggle to find their place in the world.

"It really undermines the health and wellbeing of kids," Hintz said. "I'll just remind you these bills are impacting kids, kids that are already faced with a tough enough challenge."

Dittrich said those issues should be addressed separately from the issue of transgender sports regulation.

"Let's get them the care they need on the mental health level rather than allowing them to displace women who've worked so hard to reach this achievement level," Dittrich said.

Evers has indicated he will veto the bills; he called them a "problem" before public hearings last month.