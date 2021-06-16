Rift on Communion policy as US Catholic bishops open meeting

Divisions have flared up among U.S. Catholic bishops as they opened a national meeting highlighted by a sensitive agenda item: a possible rebuke of Catholic politicians, including President Joe Biden, who receive Communion while supporting abortion rights. Some bishops say the issue is so important that all participating bishops should have a chance to address it during the three-day meeting that is being held virtually. Other bishops call that a delaying tactic. They say bishops will have ample time to comment at a later meeting when the full draft of a new statement on Communion would be presented. The motion to allow more speaking opportunities was defeated.