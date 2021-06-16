Rome tribunal backs Vatican in case against Italian broker

ROME (AP) — A Rome court has strongly backed Vatican prosecutors in their pursuit of an Italian businessman accused of bilking the Holy See of millions of euros in a London real estate deal. The court says the broker used bad-faith negotiations, last-minute contractual changes and a web of accomplices. The judges made the determination in an interim ruling rejecting motions by lawyers for Gialuigi Torzi, lodged after Rome prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Torzi in April. In the 18-page ruling, obtained Wednesday, judges gave the most comprehensive evaluation yet of the Vatican case against Torzi and other Italian businessmen and Vatican officials implicated in the investigation. Torzi has denied all wrongdoing and has not been charged in Italy or the Vatican.