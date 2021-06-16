Schumer, White House back repeal of Iraq War authorization

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are endorsing efforts to terminate the 2002 authorization of military force against Iraq. Supporters say repealing the authorization is necessary to constrain presidential war powers. But the vote is unlikely to affect U.S. military operations around the world. Schumer said Wednesday that he intends to bring repeal legislation to the Senate floor this year. He says the Iraq War has been over for nearly a decade and the authorization passed in 2002 is no longer necessary. The House is expected to pass the measure on Thursday.