Storms likely before the end of the workweek with severe threat
MADISON (WKOW) - It's our final dry, mild day ahead of hotter, more active weather to end the week.
SET UP
High pressure stays in control today but will move out overnight allowing a storm system to develop bringing beneficial rain to the area.
TODAY
Sunny and very dry with temperatures in the low 80s.
TONIGHT
Mostly clear to partly cloudy and mild in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY
Partly sunny, hotter and a bit humid with highs in the upper 80s. Isolated showers and storms are possible in the morning.
Then, scattered to widespread showers and storms develop in the evening and at night. A couple of these storms may be strong to severe with a gusty wind and hail threat.
FRIDAY
Partly sunny, very warm and a bit breezy with highs in the upper 80s. There may be a few showers and storms lingering in the morning then humidity levels will fall in the afternoon.
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY
Summer begins on Father's Day and it'll be seasonal with a high around 80°. Expect partly sunny skies with scattered showers and storms possible.
More showers and storms are possible at night.
MONDAY
Partly sunny and breezy with a few morning showers possible and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.