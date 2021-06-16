The ESPYS returning to New York, Anthony Mackie to host

NEW YORK (AP) — The ESPYS are returning to New York next month and actor Anthony Mackie will host the show that honors the year’s top athletes and moments. The show will air July 10 live on ABC from The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport. Last year’s show was virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic. It previously was held in Los Angeles for 18 years. The show’s first seven editions were held in New York, either at Madison Square Garden or Radio City Music Hall.