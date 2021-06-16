The Latest: Biden, Putin set consultations on updating nuclear pact, cyberattacks, other issues

GENEVA (AP) — Joe Biden says he and Vladimir Putin finished their presidential summit early thanks to having briskly worked through each man’s full agenda for the talks.

Biden told reporters after Wednesday’s meeting in Geneva that the two men sat across the table at their meeting site talking through each issue “in excruciating detail.”

Presidents Biden and Putin in Geneva, Switzerland

CYBERATTACKS

Biden said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to further discussions on keeping certain types of critical infrastructure off-limits to cyberattacks.

Biden also said Wednesday they will have additional talks on the pursuit of criminals carrying out ransomware attacks.

Biden told reporters in Geneva that 16 types of critical infrastructure should be off limits to cyberattacks, “period.” He said that includes the energy and water sector.

It comes after a ransomware attack in May on one of the largest pipeline operators in the U.S. forced the shutdown of fuel supplies to much of the East Coast for nearly a week.

That attack is blamed on a Russian criminal gang.

HUMAN RIGHTS

Biden says he stressed human rights issues. That includes the cases of two Americans who Biden says are “wrongfully imprisoned” in Russia. Biden also says he’ll continue to raise concerns about cases like Alexei Navalny, the jailed leader of the Russian opposition to Putin. Biden adds that he’ll keep on airing concerns about issues of “fundamental human rights because that’s what we are.” Biden commented after a nearly four-hour meeting with Putin in Geneva on Wednesday.

DIPLOMATS RETURN

Putin says he and U.S. President Joe Biden have agreed to return their ambassadors to their posts in a bid to lower tensions. The return of ambassadors follows a diplomatic tug-of-war that saw deep cuts in diplomatic personnel. Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov, was recalled from Washington about three months ago after Biden described Putin as a killer. U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan left Moscow almost two months ago after Russia suggested he return to Washington for consultations.

At the end of that, “we looked at each other like, ‘Ok, what next?’’’ Biden said. “We had covered so much.” The meeting came with diplomatic relations at a very low level. Putin described the meeting as productive.

President Joe Biden answers reporter questions

Putin says he and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed in a “constructive” summit to return their ambassadors to their posts and to begin consultations to replace the last remaining treaty between the two countries limiting nuclear weapons.

Russian President Vladimir Putin answers reporter questions

Putin said their summit talks Wednesday were anything but hostile, though the leaders have exchanged barbed comments in recent months.

The two sides had said they expected to meet for four to five hours but spent less than three hours together, including an opening meeting with just the two presidents and each one’s top foreign aide.

When it was over, Putin had first crack at describing the results at a solo news conference.

Related:

AP FACT CHECK: Putin offers baseless claim on cyberattacks

Russian President Vladimir Putin contradicted the evidence Wednesday when he asserted Russians are not a leading source of cyberattacks on the United States and other countries. They are.

A look at his claim in the news conference that followed his summit with President Joe Biden.

PUTIN: “From American sources, it follows that most of the cyberattacks in the world are carried out from the cyber realm of the United States. Second place is Canada. Then two Latin American countries. Afterward comes Great Britain. Russia is not on the list of countries from where — from the cyber space of which — most of the various cyberattacks are carried out.”

THE FACTS: This portrayal defies the record. Putin did not identify the source of the list he cited. But Russian-based digital malfeasance is well established by U.S. officials and security researchers alike.

While the U.S., Canada and Britain all engage in cyberespionage, the most damaging cyberattacks on record have come either from state-backed Russian hackers or Russian-speaking ransomware criminals who operate with impunity in Russia and allied nations.

In one such attack, the NotPetya virus did more than $10 billion in economic damage in 2017, hitting companies including shipping giant Maersk, the pharmaceutical company Merck and food company Mondolez.

The cyberattacks that have recently done the most damage are from ransomware sowed and activated by Russian-speaking criminal gangs that enjoy safe harbor in Russia and allied nations and whose members have sometimes colluded with Russian security services.

The global ransomware plague that has caused tens of billions of dollars of damage in the past 18 months — hitting a company, hospital, school or other target about every eight minutes — was a major issue for Biden at the summit.

As well, Russian intelligence operatives famously interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election by hacking Democratic email accounts and orchestrating the release of those communications to boost the campaign of Republican Donald Trump and harm his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

Russian military hackers also attacked and briefly shut down portions of Ukraine’s power grid in the winters of 2015 and 2016.

Altogether, the cybersecurity firm Recorded Future estimates there were 65,000 successful ransomware attacks globally in 2020 from all sources.

The May attack on the Colonial Pipeline, which prompted it to cut off fuel supplies to the U.S. East Coast for five days, was the most spectacular in its impact on crucial infrastructure and came after the Biden administration called ransomware a national security threat exceeding cyberespionage

___

Associated Press writers Eric Tucker and David Klepper contributed to this report.

___

Find AP Fact Checks at http://apnews.com/APFactCheck