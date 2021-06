MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- If you're looking for work, Summerfest is hiring.

There are 2,000 seasonal positions for the music festival and there's a wide variety of gigs up for grabs -- from security and hospitality to guest services and beverage operations.

Summerfest is holding a job fair at its operations building on Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.