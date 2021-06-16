‘Trusting what I can do’: UW sprinters prepare for Olympic trials

MADISON (WKOW)-- Four members of the Wisconsin track and field team qualified for the 2021 Olympic trials. Alissa Niggemann, Bianca Stubler, Destiny Huven, and Josie Schaefer will all represent the University of Wisconsin in Eugene, Oregon as they compete for a spot on the Olympic team.

"It's awesome. I mean I was just thinking four years ago coming out of high school it was always a dream to run at the Olympic trials, so just accomplishing that and getting there is honestly surreal," Stubler, competing in the 400 M hurdles, said.

"I think I am nervous, but I am also confident in what it took to get here, and I know that he's been telling us you can't get any more prepared, so just kind of trusting what I can do and knowing that 13.02 is not all that I have," Huven, competing in the 100 M hurdles, said.

Huven and Stubler are one of 32 athletes in the country to qualify in their respective events.

"A lot of people don't usually think of Wisconsin when it comes to sprints," Huven said. "We are kind of known as being a distance school, so being able to kind of show like hey we're here. We are going to make it known. Being able to do that on a national level beyond just NCAA's is amazing."

The Olympic trials will run from June 18th-27th.