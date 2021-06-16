UPDATE: State highway 113 now fully open after crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that all lanes of traffic on state highway 113 are now fully open.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison first responders are on the scene after a crash on state highway 113 shut down two lanes Wednesday afternoon.

According to Dane County Communications, dispatch first received a call reporting the crash at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday. The crash took place near the exit onto Sherman Avenue on Madison's east side.

There is no confirmed injury count, but an ambulance was dispatched to the scene. The Madison Police Department is the main responding agency.