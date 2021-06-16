Waddling into view are the stars of Netflix’s ‘Penguin Town’

NEW YORK (AP) — They arrive every year in their snazzy black and white tuxedos, causing traffic jams and clamoring for quality real estate. Endangered African penguins have long been a source of delight to visitors of the South African community of Simon’s Town, mixing with humans as they go about their penguin tasks, which includes the important one of breeding. Now these critters are the stars of a new eight-part series on Netflix starting Wednesday called “Penguin Town.” It follows several of the birds and reveals their personalities, from a middle-aged pair nicknamed “the poster penguins for monogamy” to a young bachelor looking for his first mate.