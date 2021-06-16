Wisconsin DHS announces tracking procedures for new COVID-19 ‘variant of concern’

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health announced Wednesday that it will track a new "Delta" variant of COVID-19, with 26 cases identified in Wisconsin since April.

According to a news release from the department, variant B.1.617.2 has been identified by the CDC as a "variant of concern." The DHS will release official numbers for the new variant starting June 17.

Different strains are defined as variants of concern if they prove to be more contagious or severe than previously identified varieties of COVID-19 or other diseases.

“We urge Wisconsinites to protect themselves, their families, and their communities by getting vaccinated. The sooner people get vaccinated against COVID-19, the less opportunity for the virus to keep mutating,” DHS secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said in the release.

