2 killed in shooting in western German town

BERLIN (AP) — Police say two people have been killed in a shooting in western Germany. The circumstances were unclear but authorities said there appeared to be no danger to the general public. The incident took place on Thursday in Espelkamp, a town of about 26,000 near the city of Bielefeld. The victims were a man and a woman. A local man who was suspected to be the perpetrator was on the run. Police said the victims were shot in a house and in a street outside.