4 plead not guilty in connection with burned body in forest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Four people charged in connection with the burned body of a Green Bay woman who died of a drug overdose have pleaded not guilty in federal court. The remains of 24-year-old Stephanie Greenspon were found in a burned vehicle last August on the Menominee Reservation. Charged in the case are Timothy Snider, Keith Wilber, Emerson Reed and Kayla Childs. Snider is accused of supplying Greenspon with the heroin that caused her overdose and attempting to conceal her death by moving her body from his place in Brown County to the reservation. Reed, Wilber, and Childs are accused of moving Greenspon’s body and vehicle deeper into the forest and Reed and Wilber are accused of setting the vehicle on fire.