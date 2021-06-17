A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect tonight

Madison (WKOW) - Severe weather and heavy rain will bring a threat for wind and hail damage tonight.



A line of storms has started to develop near La Crosse and is starting to form a squall line.



This line of storms will pick up intensity during the evening and start moving southeast into the Madison-Milwaukee area during the late evening and overnight hours.



The main threat of severe weather will be damaging winds and hail but tornadoes can't be ruled out with this line.



Rain will also come down in buckets with 1-2 inches of much needed rain expected.

Timing of the storms is from 7 p.m. until 2 a.m.