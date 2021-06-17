Accused killer of UW student found competent to face charges

MADISON (WKOW) -- The man accused in the 2008 killing of UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann was found competent to face charges Thursday.



Dane County Judge Juan Colas made the decision on David Kahl, 55, after a medical expert's opinion was that Kahl could understand the court proceedings. Kahl did not dispute that finding at this time.



A criminal complaint states Kahl got into the 21-year old Zimmermann's downtown apartment in April 2008 and killed her. The complaint says Kahl's DNA matches DNA lifted from crime scene evidence. Authorities say Kahl had approached strangers on the day of the killing and asked for money, using the ruse he needed funds for car repairs but intending to buy drugs.

Zimmermann's 911 call at the time of her attack was mishandled. Kahl was charged more than a decade after the crime in March 2020.

Kahl appeared for Thursday's competency hearing from a state prison, where he is serving a sentence for repeat drunken driving. Kahl told the judge a doctor believed he has suffered up to four strokes. Kahl's attorneys said Kahl's medical condition last year prompted them to explore the issue of his legal competency.

When Colas asked Kahl if he had been pressured into deciding not to contest the expert's opinion of his competency, he answered no.

Kahl's attorneys said if Kahl's medical condition resurfaces, they're likely to ask the court to again examine his competency to go forward in the case.

Present for the court hearing over Zoom were Zimmermann's parents, Jean and Kevin Zimmermann. During the years after Brittany Zimmermann's homicide, her parents continued to advocate for additional investigation up until the time Kahl was charged.

Colas scheduled a preliminary hearing for Kahl July 15, when a judge will decide if there is probable cause to believe Kahl killed the student and must face trial.