Activists take Spain’s government to court over climate plan

MADRID (AP) — Environmental activists in Spain have lodged a legal claim against the government for what they deem as insufficient ambition in reducing carbon emissions and other contributors to climate change. The action in Spain’s Supreme Court on Thursday is a preliminary step to filing a lawsuit. Three non-profits and two civil society groups hope to sue the government to pressure Spanish officials and to draw renewed attention to the environmental emergency facing the planet. An attorney with Greenpeace says Spain’s national plan calls for cutting the country’s greenhouse gas emissions by about half the target amount the European Union has set for 2030.