After Trump’s flattery, GOP hits Biden as weak on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are criticizing President Joe Biden, accusing him of being weak on Russia after his summit with Vladimir Putin. They’re ignoring four years of Putin flattery from then-President Donald Trump. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Biden had given Putin a “pass” at their summit in Switzerland Wednesday, while Trump said the U.S. “didn’t get anything” from the meeting. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a potential 2024 contender, declared, “America today is weaker than it was on the world stage just 48 hours ago.” It’s a curious line of attack from a party that largely turned a blind eye as Trump spent four years praising the Russian strongman.