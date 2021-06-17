Another bear picked up on trail cam outside Windsor

TOKEN CREEK (WKOW) -- A local resident spotted a bear on a trail camera just outside Windsor Tuesday night, another in a string of recent bear sightings in the Madison area.

27 News viewer Tammy Krisher spotted the bear on her family's trail camera. The camera captured the images just after 10 p.m. June 15, showing the bear attacking a bird feeder.

Nobody came into contact with the bear, and it was gone by morning. The bird feeder was left in one piece but knocked to the ground.