Big diamond found in Botswana, could be world’s 3rd largest

GABORONE, Botswana (AP) — A huge diamond weighing more than 1,000 carats, which could be the third-largest mined in history, has been discovered in the southern African country of Botswana. The high-quality gemstone weighing 1,098.3 carats was unearthed earlier this month in the Jwaneng mine owned by Debswana, the mining company jointly owned by the Botswanan government and the De Beers Group. Debswana’s acting managing director Lynette Armstrong said it is the largest gem-quality diamond found in Debswana’s mines. Diamonds were discovered in Botswana in 1967 and Debswana was formed in 1969. The big diamond is good news for Botswana’s beleaguered economy which has experienced a significant downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic. Diamonds account for about two-thirds of Botswana’s export earnings.