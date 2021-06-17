Black Americans laud Juneteenth holiday, say more work ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Black Americans are rejoicing after President Joe Biden signed legislation establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday. But some say that while they appreciate the recognition at a time of racial reckoning in America, more is needed to change policies that disadvantage too many of their brethren. The Juneteenth holiday commemorates the events of June 19, 1865. That’s when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — some 2 1/2 years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation had freed slaves in Southern states.