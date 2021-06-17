Bucks take Game 6 at home 104-89, behind 68 points combined from Middleton, Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- There will be a game 7 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. The Bucks taking game 6 at Fiserv Forum behind stellar performances from Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two combined for 68 points.

Middleton led the scoring with 38 points. He went 5-8 from three. Giannis finished with 30 points and 17 rebounds.

Jrue Holiday also joined in with a solid outing. He had 21 points.

The game was in the balance at the 8:41 mark. Nets G Joe Harris hit a three to put the Nets within five.

On the next possession, Khris Middleton answered by forcing a foul on a three pointer. From there, the Bucks scored 12 more unanswered, topped off by an emphatic put back dunk by Giannis.

Kevin Durant led the Nets with 32 points. James Harden finished with 16.

Game 7 will be held Saturday in Brooklyn. The time has yet to be announced.