Budget Republicans pass $3.4 billion in tax cuts

MADISON (WKOW) -- GOP members of the Joint Finance Committee cut taxes by $3.4 billion in its final votes on the upcoming two-year budget Thursday night.

The state had more than $5.3 billion to play with coming into Thursday's votes following an unprecedented increase in projected tax collections and federal coronavirus relief.

Republicans made a series of cuts to the state's income, property, and personal property taxes. The bulk of the proposed tax cuts come to the state's income tax collections.

People in the third tax bracket, earning between $24,000 and $263,500 per year if they're a single filer, would have their rates reduced from 6.3 percent to 5.3 percent.

The cuts also amounted to about $600 million in property taxes and $200 million in personal property taxes.

"Once again, we are showing the governor leadership, where he was focused on how he can raise taxes, expand welfare," said Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam). "We show the leadership to invest in our priorities and return money to the hardworking taxpayers of Wisconsin."

Joint Finance Democrats said the budget failed to send enough relief to local governments. They also said much of the state's surplus would've been better spent on massive one-time infrastructure projects.

"Personally, I would've rather seen that kind of money to go one-time spending," Erpenbach said. "If we're gonna roll out broadband, let's really roll out broadband. Let's make sure we get one end of the state to the other wired. Why not send some of the monies back to schools, and counties and cities and towns?"

Erpenbach said he believed the income tax cuts should have been more limited to people on the middle and lower portions of the third tax bracket.

"I think people who are making $200,000 a year-plus, $150,000 a year-plus, they would love to have a tax break and we would love to give it to them," he said. "But at the same time, somebody making $35,000 a year really needs a tax break."

Between income and child care tax cuts, more than 60 percent of the cuts go to people making more than $100,000 per year.

Sen. Mary Felzkowski (R-Tomahawk) said it was a prudent, balanced budget in that it provided tax cuts while bolstering the state's savings.

"Over $2 billion in the savings account. Over $2 billion," Felzkowski said. "And we're giving over $2 billion in tax relief."

Schools Get Some More

Republicans also ended up putting more money into education in order to meet federal requirements that states maintain recent levels of education spending as a portion of the budget.

For Wisconsin, that meant ensuring about 35 percent of its spending went to schools.

The GOP plan called for restoration of two-thirds funding, where the state covered two-thirds of school districts' costs; that's what Wisconsin did between 1996 and 2004 but had not returned since.

Republicans said the boost would bring another $2,900 per student across the state. They'll do so by pumping about $400 million into the school aid formula.

By putting the money in that fund, schools themselves don't get more money; the beefed up formula means local governments can't levy as much property taxes, hence the property tax cuts.

The fiscal bureau confirmed it was their understanding the move brought the state in compliance with American Rescue Plan requirements, making the state eligible for more than $2 billion in school aid.