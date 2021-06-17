Burn victim advocates for fire safety

MADISON -- Accidents happen, especially when you're dealing with fire. For Scott Travis, he's been badly burned twice.

When Travis was 9-years-old, he was on a parade float when a boy nearby threw a firecracker that caught the float on fire.

"I had 67 percent third degree burns. So, I was in the hospital for two and a half months and was in surgery 32 times," Travis said.

In 2019, Travis, then 65, was forced to relive the tragedy when he accidentally caught himself on fire again while burning some brush near his Platteville property.

"It happens fast. You can think things are going well, and all of a sudden, they're not," Travis said. "There aren't too many people who had this happen to them twice."

Travis and doctors at UW Health are working together to raise awareness of the dangers surrounding fire safety.

Dr. Angela Gibson treated Travis at the UW Health Burn and Wounds Center. She treats many patients with experiences just like Travis.

"Patients always say they didn't expect it to happen so fast," Gibson said. "Many burns from accelerants are preventable by proper storage, but the most important thing we can tell people is to simply never put them on fires -- period."

Travis says to stay safe while lighting fires, you never light them on windy days and always have a water bucket or hose nearby.